Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

