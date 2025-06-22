Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after buying an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of EFG opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.