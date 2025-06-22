Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after buying an additional 260,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,724,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

