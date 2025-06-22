Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 201,747 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DFAT stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

