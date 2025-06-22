Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,141 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.