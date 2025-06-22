Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $326.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

