Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWB opened at $326.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.