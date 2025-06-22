Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after buying an additional 119,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $17,608,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3%

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.