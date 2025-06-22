Axos Invest Inc. Sells 9,182 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axos Invest Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Axos Invest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

