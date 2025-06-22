Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,322,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,884,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

