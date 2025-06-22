Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $914,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $211.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

