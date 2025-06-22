Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $86.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

