Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 312,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE USB opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

