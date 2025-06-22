Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Citigroup raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

