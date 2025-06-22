Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.75 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 57.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $142.89. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $158.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

