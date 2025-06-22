Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,579 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in MSCI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 192,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.79 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $478.33 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.