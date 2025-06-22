Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,997 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

