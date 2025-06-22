Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,276 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.0% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $83,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $101.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

