PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) is Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.44% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $41.35 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

