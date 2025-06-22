Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,013 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

