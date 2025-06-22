Crews Bank & Trust Sells 582 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Crews Bank & Trust reduced its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 266,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in 3M by 26.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.9%

MMM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

