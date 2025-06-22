iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Envision Financial LLC

Envision Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

