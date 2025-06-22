Envision Financial LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Envision Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Envision Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envision Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

