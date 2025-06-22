Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 267,587 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

