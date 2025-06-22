Crews Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,407.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.45 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

