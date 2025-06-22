Crews Bank & Trust Has $5.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.