The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

