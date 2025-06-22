Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 211,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.