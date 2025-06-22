World Equity Group Inc. Invests $386,000 in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $756.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $720.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.00. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

