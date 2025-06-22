Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

