Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $226.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.35.

View Our Latest Report on DRI

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.