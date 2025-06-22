Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300,064 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.