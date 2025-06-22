Critical Contrast: OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and OFS Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $29.65 million 3.01 $7.10 million $1.25 9.16 OFS Credit $32.55 million 2.91 $2.68 million $0.17 35.35

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OFS Credit. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit pays out 735.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and OFS Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 27.50% 10.57% 6.41% OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats OFS Credit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

