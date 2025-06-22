Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $402,000 Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,349.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.