Financial Contrast: Gates Industrial (GTES) vs. The Competition

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gates Industrial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00% Gates Industrial Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Risk & Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial’s competitors have a beta of 12.18, indicating that their average share price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gates Industrial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.41 billion $194.90 million 26.80 Gates Industrial Competitors $4.73 billion $501.64 million 18.76

Gates Industrial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial. Gates Industrial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Gates Industrial Competitors 337 2439 3091 122 2.50

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Gates Industrial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gates Industrial competitors beat Gates Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.