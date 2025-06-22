Comparing Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) & Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anta Sports Products and Skechers U.S.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anta Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skechers U.S.A. 0 8 6 0 2.43

Profitability

Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus price target of $67.69, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Anta Sports Products.

This table compares Anta Sports Products and Skechers U.S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anta Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Skechers U.S.A. 6.96% 13.34% 7.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anta Sports Products and Skechers U.S.A.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anta Sports Products $8.82 billion 3.74 $1.45 billion N/A N/A Skechers U.S.A. $8.97 billion 1.04 $639.47 million $4.16 15.03

Anta Sports Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skechers U.S.A..

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Anta Sports Products on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands. In addition, the company provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, and boots for protective footwear in their work environments. It sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. The company licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

