ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 644680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on E

ENI Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 500,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ENI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,784 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in ENI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 37,988 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.