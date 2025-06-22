Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 2,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
