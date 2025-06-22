Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 3,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Dividend Announcement

About Vallourec

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.36%. Vallourec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

