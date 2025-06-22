IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 212,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

