GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,062,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,416,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 20.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

