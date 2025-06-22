Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 467,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,908,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of CDW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 55.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $170.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.45. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.71.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

