Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 943,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

