Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases 168,593 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,593 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Atlassian worth $63,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,988.20. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,523 shares of company stock valued at $77,393,768 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $189.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average of $240.23. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

