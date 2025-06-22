Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Danaher were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

