Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $110,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $11,330,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

