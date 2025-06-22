Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,276 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.8% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $142,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after buying an additional 2,599,337 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,557,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,500,000 after buying an additional 190,566 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,431,000 after buying an additional 3,364,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,793,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,668,000 after buying an additional 914,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,629,000 after buying an additional 2,196,315 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HDB opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $77.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

