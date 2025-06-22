FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 437,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1546 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

