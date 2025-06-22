Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

