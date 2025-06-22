Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $86.54 and last traded at $87.24. 4,421,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,007,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

Specifically, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,766,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,776.48. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.92.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

