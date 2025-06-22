Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.20 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,434. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

